County Encourages Flu Vaccinations, Announces Clinic Schedule

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Health Department is strongly encouraging all residents to get their flu shot as soon as possible. Flu vaccination is the best way to prevent the flu and its potentially serious complications.
According to a release, flu vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor visits each year. For example, during 2018-2019, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 4.4 million influenza illnesses, 2.3 million influenza-associated medical visits, 58,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations, and 3,500 influenza-associated deaths.
During seasons when the flu vaccine viruses are similar to circulating flu viruses, the flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor with flu by 40%-60%.
“With this year’s flu season approaching, it is critical that adults and children get the flu vaccine to protect against infection and help prevent the spread of seasonal flu to others”, stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson. “By getting a flu shot now, you will protect yourself, as well as your family and friends.”
“Influenza is a contagious virus that can spread rapidly in our communities and cause severe illness resulting in hospitalization or death”, stated Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to avoid the flu; it reduces the spread of the virus and can also help make illnesses less severe for those who do still get sick.”
The vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women. Individuals that are most at risk for getting severely ill from the flu are young children, pregnant women, people with certain chronic health conditions, like asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease, and people aged 65 years and older.
It takes approximately two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop protection against the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend getting a flu vaccine every year because flu viruses evolve quickly, and last year’s vaccine may not protect against the current year’s strain. Even if the vaccine does not fully protect against the flu, it may reduce the severity of symptoms and the risk of complications.
Where to get the flu shot
Most pharmacies and doctors’ offices are offering the flu shot and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Department will be offering the flu vaccine by appointment only at the following locations:
Flu Vaccine Drive-thru Clinics: Individuals 13 years and older. Appointment Only
To be offered at the Cape May County Fire Academy, 171 Crest Haven Rd., Court House, 08210.
· Oct. 3, 2020 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
· Oct. 17, 2020 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Family Flu Vaccine Clinics: Children 6 months and older and their families. Appointment Only
The Family Flu clinics will be offered at Cape May County National Guard Armory, 600 Garden State Parkway, Court House, 08210 (Exit 11)
· Oct. 6, 2020, from 2-5 p.m.
· Oct. 14, 2020 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
· Oct. 22, 2020 from 2-5 p.m.
All flu clinics are by appointment only and will require a completed consent form. Masks must also be worn to receive a flu vaccine. High dose vaccine will be offered as supplies last.
Please request a high dose when making your appointment. To make an appointment, call (609) 465-1187. For consent forms and more information on upcoming flu clinics, visit www.cmchealth.net - Click Seasonal Flu.