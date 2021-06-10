VILLAS - New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced the Lower Township Police Department has been awarded grant funding, for $124,318, towards the purchase of 61 new body-worn cameras.
According to a release, Mayor Frank Sippel congratulated the Lower Township Police Department on receiving the grant.
“The use of body-worn cameras is great technology that provides transparency and builds trust in the community,” Sippel stated, of the public safety upgrade for the township officers.
Grewal announced the grant along with 486 other grants statewide for the body-worn cameras while appearing at the Camden County Police Department to mark the first day of the body-worn camera mandate for all officers statewide. The announcement means that the state is funding all 487-law enforcement agencies that applied to the Attorney General's Office for grant funding to purchase body-worn cameras and associated equipment.
The funding was received through the State of New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety, Office of the Attorney General. It will be used to offset the total purchase cost of 61 new body-worn cameras, transfer stations for the cameras, cloud-based storage, and evidence and redaction software.
Lower Township Police officers have been wearing body-worn cameras since 2017, and the original cameras are approaching the end of their lifecycle.