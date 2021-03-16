AVALON – An ordinance by Avalon Borough Council detailing changes in the borough’s beach patrol was introduced March 10.
The beach patrol will shift from a captain and seven lieutenants to a chief, a captain and six lieutenants. The changes provide the organization with additional management capability.
The beach patrol is in charge of public safety on the borough’s beaches and manages the beach taggers. It must hire, train and oversee over 100 individuals in a short period each year.
The ordinance formalizes the organizational changes and clarifies responsibilities. The ordinance states it will come up for second reading, public hearing and final adoption at the March 24 council meeting.