Avalon Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON – An ordinance by Avalon Borough Council detailing changes in the borough’s beach patrol was introduced March 10 

The beach patrol will shift from a captain and seven lieutenants to a chief, a captain and six lieutenants. The changes provide the organization with additional management capability. 

The beach patrol is in charge of public safety on the borough’s beaches and manages the beach taggers. It must hire, train and oversee over 100 individuals in a short period each year.  

The ordinance formalizes the organizational changes and clarifies responsibilities. The ordinance states it will come up for second reading, public hearing and final adoption at the March 24 council meeting. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments