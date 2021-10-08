NORTH WILDWOOD - North Wildwood City Council, during its Oct. 5 meeting, approved a $3 million bond ordinance for capital improvements on second reading.
The bond ordinance's down payment is $150,000, and the issuance of the bond is not to exceed $2,850,000.
According to the ordinance, the purpose of the bond’s capital improvements includes construction and reconstruction of various streets and roads, completion of various improvements to municipal buildings and grounds (beach replenishment is included), and acquisition of various heavy equipment for the Public Works Department.
During the meeting, Mayor Patrick Rosenello said the first couple projects in the coming months include finishing Atlantic Avenue, between Sixth and Eighth avenues, finishing Seventh Avenue, from Central to Atlantic avenues, and the beginning of the reconstruction of Atlantic Avenue in increments of a few blocks at a time, which should “hopefully commence this winter.”
Rosenello also mentioned fixing a water problem on the 100 block of East Fifth and Sixth avenues. A plan is still being devised.
“You should see those plans start to percolate out before Christmas,” Rosenello said. “Just as a side note, we have funding and we’re just waiting on CAFRA (Coastal Area Facility Review Act) permits for the Lou Booth Amphitheater renovation, as well as the 22nd Avenue and the Boardwalk ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramp. The plan is to extend the bike ramp.”
The period of usefulness for the improvements ranges between 10 and 15 years.