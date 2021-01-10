COURT HOUSE - Jan. 10: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 39 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,886 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,136 of those are now off quarantine.
There continues to be positive hospitalization news in Cape May County related to Covid.
Cape Regional Medical Center has dropped to 20 COVID positive patients, four in the ICU and one on a ventilator as of today. On Jan. 4, there were 28 COVID positive patients, six in ICU and one on a ventilator.
Residents are reminded of the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask, and proper hand hygiene to keep people in their family circle safe.