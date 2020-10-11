TRENTON - New Jersey drivers who have successfully completed one year of unsupervised driving on their probationary license can upgrade to a basic license online, at NJMVC.gov, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) announced Oct. 9.
According to a release, this new online service is available for drivers with a probationary license up to seven months prior to their renewal date, eliminating the need for many in-person visits to MVC licensing centers.
As a bonus, drivers who take advantage of the new service and upgrade their probationary license to a basic license online will be able to complete their first renewal of a basic license online upon their license expiration. Those who do not upgrade their probationary license online will be required to visit an MVC licensing center for their first renewal on the basic license, also referred to as a standard license.
Customers can learn more about the Graduated Driver License Program in New Jersey, at the MVC website.
For more MVC news and updates, and a list of all available online services, visit NJMVC.gov.