COURT HOUSE - At its Oct. 18 meeting, Middle Township Committee adopted an ordinance change that modified its earlier stance on recreational cannabis businesses in the municipality.  

The altered municipal code will permit appropriately licensed recreational cannabis cultivator and manufacture operations within specific zones in the municipality. 

This comes as the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission failed to award a license for a medical marijuana dispensary to INSA, a Massachusetts-based company that had municipal support for its application.  

INSA’s plans included cultivation, manufacture, and retail of medical cannabis at the site of the former La Monica plant, on Indian Trail Road. 

Mayor Timothy Donohue said INSA remains interested in the location and is evaluating its next move concerning state licensure. It is possible, Donohue said, that INSA will move to the recreational cannabis space and seek a cultivator’s license. 

