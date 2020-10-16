WILDWOOD CREST – Commissioners discussed the idea of banning bamboo, in the town, during an Oct. 7 Borough Commission meeting.
Mayor Don Cabrera said that residents complained about neighbors’ bamboo creeping onto their properties and asked whether the town should draft an ordinance to address the complaints.
Administrator Constance Mahon pointed to an ordinance, in Linwood, in Atlantic County, which bans planting bamboo, as well as dealing with existing bamboo, which spreads rapidly. Mahon suggested the Green Team, a committee of nine resident volunteers, review that and other similar ordinances and offer a suggestion to commissioners.
“We need a panda,” joked Deputy Mayor Joyce Gould.