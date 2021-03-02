OCEAN CITY - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $3,035,661.37 to elevate seven multifamily residential structures in Ocean City.
According to a release, the grant was the result of a 2019 FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) application the city submitted on behalf of the Ocean Aire Condominiums, between 43rd and 44th streets, on West Avenue. The seven properties include 52 units.
The units are all categorized by FEMA as “severe repetitive loss” (SRL) because of multiple insurance claims due to flooding, so the grant covers 100% of all eligible costs.
The condominium association plans to start construction in the fall.
The elevation of private structures and public infrastructure is an important component of Ocean City’s flood mitigation plans.
“I want to thank our emergency management coordinator and financial director, Frank Donato, and the entire city team for working to secure these types of grants,” Mayor Jay Gillian stated. “These elevation projects will improve the quality of life for residents, reduce insurance claims and continue our push to protect all properties in town.”