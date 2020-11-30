TRENTON - Restrictions to help mitigate the ongoing pandemic's resurgence continue as the calendar transfers to December.
At his Nov. 30 press conference, Gov. Phil Murphy announced additional measures.
The first lowers outdoor gathering limits to 25 people, which will be effective at 6 a.m. Dec. 7, with exceptions to religious or political activities, funerals, memorial services and wedding ceremonies. Outdoor dining will not be affected by the change, the governor said.
The second restriction is a pause to all indoor youth and adult sports, which will be effective 6 a.m. Dec. 5. Collegiate-level and professional sports aren't included in the list of indoor sports programs needing to abide by the new rules.
Indoor sports programs affected by the rule can resume Jan. 2, 2021.
