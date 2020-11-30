Murphy Photo - USE THIS ONE.JPG

Gov. Phil Murphy

 File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

TRENTON - Restrictions to help mitigate the ongoing pandemic's resurgence continue as the calendar transfers to December. 

At his Nov. 30 press conference, Gov. Phil Murphy announced additional measures. 

The first lowers outdoor gathering limits to 25 people, which will be effective at 6 a.m. Dec. 7, with exceptions to religious or political activities, funerals, memorial services and wedding ceremonies. Outdoor dining will not be affected by the change, the governor said. 

The second restriction is a pause to all indoor youth and adult sports, which will be effective 6 a.m. Dec. 5. Collegiate-level and professional sports aren't included in the list of indoor sports programs needing to abide by the new rules. 

Indoor sports programs affected by the rule can resume Jan. 2, 2021. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments