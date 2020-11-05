TRENTON - New Jersey voters approved the ballot question (formerly bill ACR-253) that would allow the existing $250 property tax deduction to be granted to all honorably discharged veterans, rather than just those with active wartime service or involvement in certain peacekeeping operations.
According to a release, Assembly sponsors Cleopatra Tucker (D-28th), Herb Conaway (D-7th), Pamela Lampitt (D-6th) and Annette Quijano (D-20th) released the following joint statement on the ballot question approval:
“Soldiers have little say in when or where they will be deployed. When an individual signs up to serve in the military, they understand and accept that their lives may be placed at risk during their service. The voter’s approval of the ballot question recognizes and respects the bravery in their decision, regardless of whether that recruit went on to fight in a war or if they served during a time of peace.
“Each and every person in the U.S. Armed Forces has an important role to play in the defense of our country. You can ask many current and former military members, and they will say the same thing – that a veteran is a veteran no matter what.
“With the ballot question approved, we recognize as a state that giving the existing property tax deduction to all honorably discharged veterans throughout New Jersey is the right thing to do.”