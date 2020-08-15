Petition Seeks Increased Bike Accessibility

SEA ISLE CITY – An online petition, initiated by Sea Isle City resident Mary Catherine Feola, garnered over 167 signatures (as of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14), as it moved toward her stated goal of 200 supporters, to improve bicycle accessibility in the municipality.
The petition (https://bit.ly/3gXZ2Rc), addressed to Mayor Leonard Desiderio and Police Chief Thomas McQuillen, states “as a local motorist and bicyclist, the lack of bike lane accessibility is of great concern to me (Feola). As a child, I was, unfortunately, hit by a vehicle while riding my bike on Pleasure Avenue, which affected me both physically and mentally. As an adult, I have experienced the difficulty of driving within our city limits, with the fear of hitting a bicyclist while trying to share the road with the best of my ability, given the congestion that arises within our streets.”
The petition acknowledges appreciation of current biking safety initiatives by the city administration, while also urging it to find solutions that would enable all users, whether pedestrians, bicyclists, or motorists, to safely travel about the municipality.
Specifically, the petition calls for extending biking hours on the promenade, including during the summer; installing four-way stop signs or traffic lights at 57th Street and Pleasure Avenue, and/or eliminating parking on one side of Pleasure and Landis avenues to create northbound and southbound bike lanes.
The petition concludes with supporters’ hope that “we can find an avenue to resolve this dilemma we face while navigating our streets with the current wants/needs of our population. In order to do so, exploring one or more of the provided [suggestions] as a trial run could best determine the appropriateness of such."
To contact Camille Sailer, email csailer@cmcherald.com.