COURT HOUSE - Sept. 17: The Cape May County Health Department is reporting 12 new positive cases among county residents, as listed below.
According to a release, total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,266, including 90 deaths.
“New Jersey continues to open up, and now one of the options, when you go to one of Cape May County’s restaurants, is indoor or outdoor dining. As more indoor activities slowly become available it is important to continue to practice prevention measures against COVID-19, especially with the upcoming respiratory illness season,” stated Kevin Thomas, Cape May County health officer.
To prepare yourself for eating out, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the following:
Check the restaurant’s COVID-19 prevention practices before you go
· Check the restaurant’s website and social media to see if they have updated their information to address any COVID-19 safety guidelines.
· Before you go to the restaurant, call, and ask if all staff are wearing masks while at work.
· Ask about options for self-parking to remove the need for a valet service.
Take steps to protect yourself at the restaurant
· Wear masks when less than 6 feet apart from other people or indoors.
· Take precautions – like wearing a mask as much as possible when not eating and maintaining a proper social distance if you are dining with others who don’t live with you.
· Maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more in any entryway, hallway, or waiting area.
· When possible, sit outside at tables spaced at least 6 feet apart from other people.
· When possible, choose food and drink options that are not self-serve to limit the use of shared serving utensils, handles, buttons, or touchscreens.
Wash your hands
· Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds when entering and exiting the restaurant. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
· Before using the restroom, make sure there is adequate soap and paper towels or hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.