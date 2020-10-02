TRENTON - Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson announced today that families with incomes up to $150,000 are now eligible for the new COVID-19 school-age tuition assistance program the Murphy administration created to help with child care costs as schools operate remotely.
According to a release, families with children in remote schooling can be eligible for up to $1,900 in full-time child care assistance during this period. Part-time assistance is also available.
The $150 million program is providing school-age tuition assistance to families needing either full or part-time child care due to their child’s remote learning schedule. The assistance initially had a $75,000 income limit, but as of Oct. 1, it has been doubled to $150,000.
“The assistance program is already helping families meet their child care needs, and now, we are pleased to make it available to even more families,” Commissioner Johnson stated. “With this adjustment, more hard-working families across New Jersey qualify for this vital help as this challenging time continues. We encourage any eligible families who need help during remote learning to apply.”
Families can apply for this assistance by completing the online application, at childcarenj.gov/COVID19. Those applying simply need proof of income and a notice or announcement from their child’s school of a remote learning schedule including hours.
Tuition assistance is available through Dec. 30 for eligible New Jersey residents with school-age children 5 to 13 years old. The tuition assistance is paid directly to the family’s selected licensed child care centers or registered family child care provider.
Families can submit applications and Human Services will provide tuition assistance to eligible participants until funding is exhausted. Recipients will be eligible for either full or part-time support based on their families’ needs.
The COVID-19 tuition assistance program is part of the $250 million initiative announced in August by Gov. Murphy to support working families and child care.
As part of this initiative, Human Services also recently announced funding for licensed child care centers and registered family child care providers that are open by Oct. 1 to manage added operational costs due to new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. These funds are to help with increased COVID-related costs, such as purchasing PPE and other supplies and materials, cleaning and sanitation, and other operational needs. Funds are available through an application process through the New Jersey Child Care Information System (NJCCIS).