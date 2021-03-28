Avalon Logo

AVALON – Borough Engineer Thomas Thornton March 24 reported to Avalon Borough Council that shoals in parts of Princeton Harbor created a need for an emergency dredging project.  

The effort will seek to remove dredged material over a 90-foot channel at a depth of about 2 feet. The emergency nature of the dredging allows the borough to move swiftly in awarding a contract and obtaining the necessary approval from the state. 

The borough’s engineering firm, Mott MacDonald, received authorization from the council to proceed with the state permitting process. Thornton advised the council that consideration of a more extensive dredging effort for the bay channels should follow the completion of the emergency project. 

