CAPE MAY - In February, veteran Cape May City lifeguard Terry Randolph filed suit against the city. A guard since 1981, Randolph claimed he was passed over for promotion and suffered from the cronyism in the city’s Beach Patrol. The details of the litigation were reported by the Herald in March. 

Cape May City Council Sept. 7 approved a $150,000 settlement with Randolph, heeding the advice of its insurance carrier, Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund (JIF). The city admitted no liability.  

The settlement, according to city Solicitor Christopher Gillin-Schwartz, was justified to avoid the potential high cost associated with continuing the litigation.  

Gillin-Schwartz said the bulk of the settlement amount will be covered by the JIF, subject to a normal deductible and co-pay arrangement. 

