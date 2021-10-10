Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - During a work session discussion at Stone Harbor Borough Council's Oct. 5 meeting, Councilman Ray Parzych pointed to the need for repairs on three borough-owned bulkheads, at 93rd, 82nd and 83rd streets.

Plans to include the bulkhead repairs in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant application would not offer the opportunity for repair for over two years, a period Parzych said is too long.

Parzych pointed out that the borough is involved in actions to get residents to repair leaking bulkheads while allowing significant repairs to its bulkhead to go untreated.

The borough engineer was instructed to investigate the possibility of earlier repairs of the borough bulkheads, with the possible accounting of the expense as part of the 25% municipal share on the FEMA grant if the grant is awarded.

If that strategy does not fit within the grant parameters, Parzych asked for the engineer to bring other interim solutions before the council.

