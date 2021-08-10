LT Logo

VILLAS – Lower Township Council members, in an Aug. 2 meeting, voted to ratify a four-year contract agreement between Lower Township and the Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 59. 

According to the resolution, “Extensive negotiations were conducted by the township manager and labor counsel The parties have reached an agreement.”  

Some of the resolution’s details include the municipality’s authority, language changes, wages, salaries, health insurance, schedules and responsibilities. 

“There’s a lot of movement out there, you know, ‘defund the police,’” Mayor Frank Sippel said. “That movement is not alive in Lower Township. We do believe in a well-funded, well-staffed police force that keeps the town safe, and I’m all for this contract.” 

Council member Kevin Coombs and Deputy Mayor David Perry abstained from the vote. 

