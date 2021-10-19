TRENTON - The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) announced Oct. 18 that it will be offering a limited number of driver knowledge tests by appointment at Rowan College at Burlington County Oct. 23.
According to an NJMVC release, this initiative is an expansion of the pilot program that began at Passaic County Community College Sept. 25, when the NJMVC first offered knowledge tests off-site.
Appointments can only be scheduled online, at NJMVC.gov. No applicants should come to the test location unless they already have an appointment.
Rowan College at Burlington County is providing computer labs where NJMVC personnel will be proctoring 165 knowledge tests. Driver knowledge tests, also referred to as written knowledge tests, are conducted on computers and offered in more than a dozen languages.
“We are thankful for Rowan College at Burlington County partnering with the NJMVC,” stated NJMVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton. “Providing knowledge tests at an offsite location will allow us to better accommodate the historically high demand for knowledge tests in New Jersey right now.”
“During conversations with Chief Fulton, we came together on an initiative to use our local community college, RCBC, as a large-scale knowledge testing site,” stated State Sen. Troy Singleton (D-7th), who represents 17 towns in Burlington County. “This will provide potential drivers with greater access, thereby allowing them to be one step closer to getting their license. I appreciate that the MVC listened to our concerns and worked in partnership with our office and RCBC to bring this initiative to Burlington County to help meet the demand.”
“Rowan College at Burlington County is a community resource that welcomes the opportunity to provide a location for people to access motor vehicle services,” RCBC President Dr. Michael Cioce stated. “We wish future drivers luck on their test and invite them to explore our beautiful campus while they are here to see the outstanding educational opportunities that are available to them in Burlington County.”
Passing a knowledge test is one of several required steps in the state’s Graduated Driver License (GDL) program, which is outlined in detail at the NJMVC website.
Applicants for a New Jersey driver's license must first acquire a permit before they can schedule a knowledge test appointment.
Applicants also are strongly encouraged to study the New Jersey Driver Manual before taking a driver knowledge test. In recent months, over 40% of applicants have failed the knowledge test in New Jersey.
The NJMVC is working to secure other partners with computer stations and enough space to offer additional offsite knowledge testing dates, with more details to be announced soon.
For motor vehicle transactions, services, and the latest NJMVC news and updates, visit NJMVC.gov.