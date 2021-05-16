Marijuana Smoking
SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council May 11 adopted a cannabis business prohibition ordinance, like those making the rounds in other municipalities.  

The ordinance prohibits the sale and/or operation of any marijuana manufacturing, cultivation, processing, distribution, and dispensaries, as well as a prohibition of smoking in public places.  

The council received one comment from a resident who said he uses marijuana because it is effective for his health issues, and related businesses would be a good opportunity for the city to promote local business and increase its tax revenues. 

