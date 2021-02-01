To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 1: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 41 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Middle Township long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,979 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 5,345 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, two new out-of-county cases are included in the nonresident active cases listed.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 11,391 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Hospitalizations due to Covid is continuing to improve.
There are currently no Covid positive patients in Cape Regional Medical Center's intensive care unit (ICU), and that also means no Covid patients are on a ventilator.
The statewide hospitalization number dropped below 3,000 this weekend and currently sits at 2,865. This is the lowest number of hospitalizations across the state since Thanksgiving. The transmission rate across the state and in Cape May County is .94, according to the website covidactnow.com. This means the spread of the Covid virus has slowed but is still spreading.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.