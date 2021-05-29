NORTH WILDWOOD – A city firefighter was honored for heroic actions responding to a fire he encountered while off duty in Seaville April 31.
Jon Edwards, the firefighter, responded to the scene and caught two children as they leaped to safety from the burning building’s second floor.
Other firefighters on the scene caught two other children and their mother using a salvage cover, according to a proclamation signed by North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello, City Council President Sal Zampirri Sr., and City Clerk Scott Jett.
The proclamation states the fire originated under the only set of stairs for the apartment building and quickly engulfed the staircase and spread into the apartment.
“It’s always nice when someone who we’ve trained as a fireman is able to help save a life. Whether it was in North Wildwood or somewhere else, he was able to use those skills to help save a life, and we’re very proud of him,” Rosenello said.
Council presented the proclamation to Edwards and honored him at the May 18 council meeting.