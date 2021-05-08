Stone Harbor Closes Beaches, Boat Ramp, Fields
File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council May 4 adopted an ordinance prohibiting the sale, cultivation, manufacturing, processing and distribution of marijuana and other cannabis products within the municipality's borders. The ordinance also banned smoking or ingestion of cannabis products in public spaces. 

The prohibition follows similar actions by other county municipalities, as they try to adapt to the statewide legalization of recreational marijuana, something overwhelmingly supported by the voters in a November referendum. 

State statutes give municipalities 180 days to enact any restrictions on the emerging cannabis industry. Those statutes prohibit a tightening of restrictions for five years after the 180-day period ends.  

As a result, many municipalities are enacting strict prohibitions, which they will be allowed to ease after 180 days if circumstances dictate a willingness to accept elements of the new industry within the municipality. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments