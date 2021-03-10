COURT HOUSE - In honor of the American Red Cross Month, the Cape May County Board of Commissioners joined the SJ chapter to raise the Red Cross flag over the County Administration Building.
According to a release, the flag will fly for 30 days, in recognition of the work of the American Red Cross and the thousands of volunteers across the country who are always ready to assist during a disaster.
Cape May County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio hosted the event with Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton and Commissioner E. Marie Hayes. Resolutions were presented to SJ Red Cross Executive Director Madhuri Rodriguez, Board Member Laura Bishop and Volunteer Gary Halbe.
"Cape May County counts on our partners at the Red Cross during hurricanes and other disasters. They help to provide food, shelter, and medical services to help families and entire communities to recover and get back on their feet. Many of those impacted would not be able to move forward without the kind and caring services provided by our friends at the Red Cross.
"The work they do goes beyond blood drives and being there to support individuals and families during disasters. The American Red Cross and their volunteers are always there when we need them. They touch all of our lives in so many ways," stated Desiderio.
Also recognizing the Red Cross with resolutions were Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan and Sen. Michael Testa (all R-1st).
Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue presented the Red Cross with a certificate of recognition, as well.