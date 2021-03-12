UT Logo

PETERSBURG – At its March 8 meeting, Upper Township Committee passed yet another resolution urging that Exit 20 of the Garden State Parkway (GSP), in Seaville, be made a full interchange.  

The municipality’s efforts to make the interchange both on and off access to the GSP go back decades.  

Mayor Richard Palombo referred to the challenge of getting the interchange in his traditional annual conversation with the local business community Feb. 25.  

During that discussion, Palombo, who won’t seek reelection this year, said, “Not achieving a full interchange at Exit 20 has been a big disappointment during my 20 years plus as mayor.” 

Municipal Clerk Barbara Young provided additional input about the longevity of Upper's efforts to get the full interchange in place, stating, “It appears we have been doing resolutions asking for a full interchange since 1986. I have more than 15 resolutions in the file regarding Exit 20. Of course, some are older. 

