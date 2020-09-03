TRENTON - In order to ensure child care providers who operate in public school buildings follow the same standards as other child care centers, two Assembly Democrats sponsor a bill that would clarify and strengthen licensure requirements for these providers, among other provisions. The legislation passed the full Assembly last week, 70-3-4.
According to a release, the bill (A-3646) clarifies that community child care providers operating in public school facilities under the School District Child Care Services Pilot Program, as established under a law signed earlier this year, are subject to the same licensing requirements as other child care centers. As such, these providers must be licensed under the existing “Child Care Center Licensing Act.”
The legislation also requires the designation of a separate entrance and exit for the child care area within the school. It further revises the amount of rent providers can be charged and the amount of tuition they can charge parents to be within the range of other child care centers within that municipality.
Upon the bill’s passage, sponsors Carol Murphy (D-7th), Gabriela Mosquera (D-4th) and Angela McKnight (D-31st) issued the following joint statement:
“Just because a child care provider operates out of a school building rather than their own facility doesn’t mean they should be held to a different standard than any other provider. This bill helps clarify that these providers must meet the same licensing requirements as other child care facilities and will be subject to the same level of enforcement by the Department of Children and Families.
“In order to ensure the safety of our children, it also requires a separate entrance and exit so that the general public will not have frequent interaction with them. It’s time we standardize requirements for all child care providers to guarantee the well-being of New Jersey children throughout our state.”