NORTH WILDWOOD - Dogs will be allowed on North Wildwood's beaches during summer, when lifeguards are off duty, a new ordinance passed by North Wildwood City Council states.
Dogs were previously banned from beaches at all times during summer.
Mayor Patrick Rosenello said part of the problem was people calling to complain about dogs leashed and behaving on the beach in the early morning or evening hours, which would force the city to dispatch a police officer or code enforcement officer.
“We had certain people who made it their business to call every time there was a dog on the beach,” Rosenello said, in an interview. “It’s really hard to justify not allowing somebody to walk their dog on a deserted beach at 6 a.m.”
Dogs will not be allowed during guarded hours, 9:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m., and must be on a leash at all times. Rosenello said anyone who does not pick up after their dog will face tough fines.
“It is an appropriate place to have a dog,” Rosenello added.