DENNISVILLE – Business Administrator Jessica Bishop informed Dennis Township Committee, at its March 9 meeting, that summer camp can be held for the municipality's children and that, for the first time, the camp will be run jointly by the school and the municipality.
“In the past, we usually had the older kids join the camp the township ran, and the school had the younger children at the camp they organized," said Bishop. "This year, we’re very excited to offer, for the first time, a camp that is organized jointly. The camps will be directly opposite each other, so there will be ample opportunity to have children go back and forth.
"We are encouraging anyone who’d like to be considered for a counselor role to let us know; many of the counselors are teachers during the school year and we welcome others as well, as opportunities require. We expect the summer camp program to host about 120 children and pay for itself through camp fees.”