COURT HOUSE - At its Nov. 16 meeting, Middle Township Committee awarded a contract to Maley Givens, a law firm, for redevelopment council service. James Maley previously served as a redevelopment council in Middle Township and in Cape May.
The resolution states that the council will provide legal services for “a review of an area in need of redevelopment.” The action may be in preparation for the committee's review of the Planning Board’s master plan reexamination report, which supports municipal consideration of redevelopment in two areas: a 230-acre study area on Indian Trail Road and a Rio Grande Town Center Redevelopment area of approximately 22 acres, with frontage on Route 47.
The Planning Board approved the final reexamination report and forwarded it to the committee for consideration.