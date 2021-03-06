To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 6: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 21 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,054 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6.550 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 196 doses of the Covid vaccine March 5, for a total of 11,686 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 36,224 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
The area of the state that Cape May County is in remained at moderate risk under New Jersey’s Covid activity level report. The southeast region is one of three portions of the state listed at moderate, versus the other three areas that are high. The report has four categories that also include low and very high.
The report combines factors including new cases, percent positivity, and Covid-like illness to determine which category the region falls in. The southeast region, which includes Cape May, Cumberland, and Atlantic counties, had a drop in the percent positivity week over week. The new percent positive rate for Covid is 6.06% versus 7.94%.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.