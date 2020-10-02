PETERSBURG – Upper Township Engineer Paul Dietrich informed Upper Township Committee Sept. 28 that Atlantic City Electric installed transmission towers in preparation to connect lines from the B.L. England generating station to Somers Point.
“The next step is stringing of these transmission lines, which will take about two weeks, beginning the first half of October. The electric company will be using helicopters to fly over the Great Egg Harbor Bay to make the connections, flying from one side to the other,” explained Dietrich.