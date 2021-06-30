COURT HOUSE - Two grants from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) will fund more than $500,000 in significant quality-of-life improvements for Middle Township residents.
According to a release, the larger Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) award, for $400,000, will be used to improve accessibility at the Norbury Landing Neighborhood Park and Observation Area, in Del Haven. The location is popular for bird-watching and surf fishing on the Delaware Bay, but the current structure does not accommodate people with mobility issues.
Proposed improvements for Norbury Landing were outlined in an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance report and concept plan that was prepared last summer. The recommended enhancements include the additions of ADA-compliant parking, an ADA-accessible route that includes a concrete sidewalk and wooden boardwalk, guard rails and amenities, such as benches, interpretive signage and binoculars.
“This was the third time the township submitted for the funding and our persistence paid off,” stated Middle Township Director of Grants and Economic Development Nancy Sittineri. “Del Haven is the home to the most beautiful sunsets and wildlife viewing, and we want to ensure all residents could experience the joys of Norbury Landing.”
The grant will help the township address many repairs and renovations, Sittineri stated. The project is expected to begin in late 2021.
The other Small Cities CDBG award, for $107,000, will fund the rehabilitation of 12 low-and moderate-income housing units within the municipality. Small Cities is not an emergency-based program, but rather a resource to support ongoing maintenance. The township applies for the funds annually.
Middle Township residents who meet an income qualification and other criteria can apply for home rehabilitation aid on the township website or in person.
“Middle Township will always vigorously pursue our fair share of federal and state grant funding,” Mayor Timothy Donohue stated. “We’re excited to announce these significant awards that will advance quality of life improvements in our hometown. Kudos to Grants and Economic Development Coordinator Nancy Sittineri, for her hard work on these grant applications.”
“This is the township’s way of assisting our lower-income residents, by providing assistance that would otherwise be unavailable,” Sittineri stated.
For more information on these grants or to obtain an application, contact Sittineri, at nsittineri@middletownship.com.