CAPE MAY – Michael Voll’s appointment as Cape May’s interim city manager became permanent March 30 through a unanimous Cape May City Council vote.
Voll took the oath of office as Cape May’s interim city manager Jan. 1, the city’s chief executive officer under its Faulkner form of government.
Voll was the third person to hold the position since the retirement of Bruce Macleod at the end of 2016.
The sole negative comment came from Deputy Mayor Stacey Sheehan, who voted for Voll, but expressed her disappointment that the city didn’t conduct a full and exhaustive search before making Voll’s appointment final.
Voll was Middle Township’s mayor for 16 years and served a stint as administrator of Lower Township. During his political career, he was a Democrat, Republican and independent.
At the time of Voll’s appointment, in January, Mayor Zack Mullock said the interim position was a way to “test the fit” going forward. For the council, it appears Voll passed the test.