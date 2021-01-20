Murphy Image

Gov. Phil Murphy 

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Jan. 19 signed Executive Order No. 215, which extends the public health emergency declared March 9, 2020, through Executive Order No. 103, which was previously extended in 2020 on April 7, May 6, June 4, July 2, Aug. 1, Aug. 27, Sept. 25, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 21. 

According to a release, under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

“As we continue to work expeditiously to distribute vaccines, the Covid-19 pandemic is still in full swing,” stated Gov. Murphy. “Continued access to necessary resources is important and critical as cases have continued to climb in New Jersey and across our nation.”

Executive Order No. 215 extends all executive orders issued under the governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any executive branch departments and agencies in response to the public health emergency presented by the Covid outbreak.

