COURT HOUSE - Feb. 18: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 26 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,561 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,006 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 367 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 17, for a total of 8,260 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 21,945 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
As additional vaccine doses become available more locations in Cape May County will be available to administer the Covid vaccine. Recently, the CVS in Villas became the newest spot to receive the vaccine. The other places in the county currently include the Cape May County Department of Health’s location at Avalon Community Hall, and the ShopRite locations in Rio Grande and Marmora.
The ways to sign up for the different sites are available at https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccine-locations-for-eligible-recipients.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.