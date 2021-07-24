CAPE MAY - City Council July 20 approved a lease agreement with West Cape May for use of available space at the West Cape May Fire Station. The location will serve as a home for Cape May fire equipment and on-duty firefighters during the construction of a new fire station, on Franklin Street, in Cape May.
The new city administration made quick movement on a new fire station a priority when the council took office in January. By February, a bond ordinance was adopted. In April, the architect hired for the project presented his design to the governing body. The project is soon to go out to bid, with the expectation of breaking ground following Labor Day.
The lease of space, at the West Cape May Fire Station, is set to begin Sept. 1 and run through Dec. 31, 2022, or any earlier date when the new Cape May structure is deemed fit for occupancy.
The monthly rental amount is $1,500, plus reimbursement for added utility use. The lease agreement also calls for 12 dedicated parking spaces in the lot behind the West Cape May facility.
The Cape May Fire Department prepared an Incident Action Plan (IAP) for relocation of services to the West Cape May location.