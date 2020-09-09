COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee Sept. 9 will vote on the first of several measures planned to slow down traffic around the Martin Luther King Recreation Center, in Whitesboro.
According to a release, an ordinance to create a four-way stop, at the intersection of Main and George streets, would slow traffic coming off of Route 9, headed west toward the Recreation Complex.
Further safety measures would include traffic calming striping, additional signage, solar-powered digital speed monitors, no parking directly in front of the Martin Luther King Center, and two asphalt speed tables, which are mid-block, traffic-calming devices that raise the entire wheelbase of a vehicle to reduce its traffic speed. Speed tables are longer than speed humps and flat-topped, with a height of 3-3.5 inches and a length of 22 feet. Plans call for two-speed tables, one to the east and one to the west of the building's entrance.
“We look forward to getting this important roadway safety initiative underway,” Mayor Tim Donohue stated. “Making folks more aware of the need to proceed with caution and just slow down around all of our recreation facilities is an ongoing priority for Township Committee.”