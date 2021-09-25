NORTH WILDWOOD - City Council, during its Sept. 21 meeting, approved the first reading of an ordinance that would amend current bicycle hours on the boardwalk.
Previously, bikes were permitted on the boards at any time daily, from the middle of September to the middle of June. However, from the middle of June to the middle of September, bikes were only allowed on the boardwalk during specific hours - 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Earlier in the summer, the hours were extended from ending at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which could potentially help rental bike and surrey businesses with having the extra hours.
The introduced ordinance outlines bicycles now being prohibited between May 15 to Sept. 30, except during the hours of 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., due to high traffic on the boardwalk during those months.
It was noted that the change from June to May was made, in part, because so many people start inundating the boardwalk in May, especially around Memorial Day weekend, so too many bikes on the boards can become a hazard to pedestrians and other riders alike.
The ordinance includes “skateboards, roller skates, roller blades, scooters, go-karts, or similar items and devices.”