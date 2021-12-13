wildwood crest old library building renovation

Wildwood Crest plans to renovate its old library building after a 2-1 vote by the Board of Commissioners to award the contract. 

 Shay Roddy/ File Photo

WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners, during its Dec. 8 meeting, voted on authorizing an award of contract for $1.9 million for the fiscal year 2019 state Department of Community Affairs Small Cities Program regarding renovations to the former library building. 

Eight sealed bid proposals were received and reviewed, according to the resolution. It was then recommended that the contract be awarded to the low bidder, Joseph Porretta Builders Inc., according to the resolution.  

Commissioner Joyce Gould said she thinks it is a “big mistake” to put money into the building, as there currently are not any beachfront parking lots, which she said would benefit the borough 

A contract has been awarded for renovations of Wildwood Crest's old library building, located on a beachfront lot. 

Gould, who was voted off the three-member Board of Commissioners in November’s election, has actively spoken against the plans in the past, as she is in favor of demolishing the former library building for the installation of a new parking lot with over 80 available parking spaces. 

Commissioner David Thompson, who also was not reelected, added that although he agreed with Gould about the need for more parking, he still believes in performing the renovations, which include adding parking.  

Thompson also said that the project would be beneficial for senior residents of the borough, as a senior center with activities and programs could also be implemented for community members.  

Mayor Don Cabrera also noted the additional parking that would be included in the renovations, as well as the addition of more public restrooms. He also pointed out the historical aspect of keeping the building.  

Gould voted against the resolution, while Thompson and Cabrera voted in favor. 

