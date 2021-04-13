WILDWOOD CREST – Board of Commissioners, in Wildwood Crest, unanimously passed an ordinance that will add metered parking spaces for golf carts and motorcycles.
“We're getting more golf carts in town every year. The people with golf carts will very quickly learn where these golf cart parking spots are, and they will seek them out. What that does is that keeps a golf cart out of a car-sized parking spot, leaving that available for someone with a car,” Commissioner David Thompson, who came up with the idea, explained.
The spaces will be metered, but revenue was not the main motivator, Thompson said.
He added that yellow curbs connected to corners, which set back the first legal space, would not be changed. The spaces were previously too small to legally accommodate a car.
Mayor Don Cabrera said the spaces would be available by Memorial Day weekend.