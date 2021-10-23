COURT HOUSE - The county announced that three residents, a 73-year-old Upper Township man, an 84-year-old Lower Township woman, and a 91-year-old Avalon man, died from complications of Covid this week.
“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton. “May your memories give you peace and comfort at this time of loss.
According to the county's weekly Covid report, the rate of transmission (RT) has dropped in Cape May County week-over-week. When the RT is below 1.0, it can be said that the spread of Covid is decreasing. The RT in the county is at .90, compared to .97 one week ago, according to the website covidactnow.org. This is the lowest the RT has been in Cape May County since July 13 of this year.
Cape May County has recorded 12,219 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 11,673 of which are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 22,161 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 69,737 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 58,822 have been fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 66% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.
The Cape May County Department of Health is providing Covid vaccinations in the community weekly. This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Oct. 27, 1-5 p.m., at the Cape May County Department of Health Building, 6 Moore Rd., Court House
- Oct. 28, 3-5 p.m., at the Soar Church, 1324 Dehirsch Ave., Woodbine
“Cape May County continues to see a decline in Covid cases, and we are encouraged to see the rate of transmission decreasing,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, co-chair of the county’s Recovery Task Force. “We appreciate the hard work of our Cape May County residents that have continued to keep the county with one of the highest rates of vaccinations in New Jersey and protecting themselves by masking indoors when social distancing is difficult.”
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department, or call 609-465-1187. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.