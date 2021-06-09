VILLAS - Lower Township Rescue Squad Capt. Thomas Conrad June 9 announced the squad will cease operations in 10 days.
“Due to several economic reasons, mostly caused by the Covid pandemic, the rescue squad will cease operations June 19. However, we want residents to know that outstanding obligations are still due,” Conrad explained.
Conrad, who is also a Lower Township councilman, said he wanted to let residents know about outstanding bills because all rescue squad accounts will eventually be sold to a debt collection company.
Rescue squads across the area and the state have been facing mounting economic issues, with Covid sinking many squads.
“This has been coming for a while, we just didn’t think it would be this soon. We wanted to continue as long as we could meet payroll and pay our bills. That’s where we are now,” Conrad said.
Costs to operate during the pandemic soared, Conrad said, with the cost of supplies, fewer transports, and loss of employees eating up surplus.
Conrad said other factors contributed to the end of the squad, including New Jersey Medicaid payments remaining the same since 1995 and insurance costs increasing.
“We don’t charge for calls when a senior citizen needs help getting out of their chair, or a kid falls off his bike and scrapes an elbow and someone calls 911. We always felt we were part of the community and should provide those services,” Conrad said.
Rescue squad employees will be offered jobs by Inspira, an ambulance company recently hired by the municipality to supplement service (https://bit.ly/3zhfsNW).
Township Manager Michael Laffey said he cannot discuss who will be taking over for the rescue squad, as negotiations are ongoing.
Conrad said he is not part of any negotiations regarding the matter.
The rescue squad was founded in 1950.