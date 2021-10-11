TRENTON - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Oct. 7 signed a memorandum of understanding to share crime gun data, in an effort to prevent gun violence and enhance public safety.
According to a governor's office release, the agreement allows law enforcement agencies from New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania to share crime gun data across state lines, in order to detect, deter, and investigate gun crime, as well as identify and apprehend straw purchasers, suspect dealers, firearms traffickers, and other criminals.
“Firearms trafficking networks frequently engage in criminal activities on an interstate basis, and in order to prevent gun violence in our communities, we must work collaboratively as a region,” stated Murphy. “By sharing vital gun crime information with New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, we are equipping our law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources and intel to analyze, track, and deter gun violence. Our multi-state approach reaffirms our collective commitment and shared goal of ending gun violence in our communities and enhancing public safety throughout our region.”
“Putting an end to the gun violence epidemic will require an all-hands-on-deck collaborative approach, which is why we are taking an important step forward today working with New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut to share crime gun data between our respective states,” stated Hochul. “This regional partnership will give law enforcement the resources they need to combat gun violence, save lives and make our communities safer.”
“Working together, our states’ law enforcement agencies can collaboratively share critical gun crime data and directly confront the threat of gun violence and criminal activity,” stated Lamont. “This regional partnership will allow law enforcement in each of our states to share data in order to detect, deter, and investigate gun crimes, and apprehend straw purchasers, suspect dealers, firearms traffickers, and other criminals. Firearms are frequently taken across state borders when involved in crimes, and Connecticut is committed to partnering in these kinds of regional coalitions to strengthen the safety of our communities.”
"If we want to reduce the scourge of gun violence, we must work with partners in our communities, as well as our neighboring states, to curb the flow of illegal guns and those used to commit criminal acts," stated Wolf. "This collaboration among our states will be an important resource to protect the public, and I'm proud to work with New Jersey, New York and Connecticut on the shared goal of making our communities safer."
For the full text of the memorandum of understanding, please click here.