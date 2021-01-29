SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council introduced an ordinance that would establish a “duty crew” program for the city’s volunteer firefighters.
The periods to be covered are weekends, nights, during summer, and other peak times. Each firefighter would be eligible for a stipend not to exceed $150 per month that would cover specific activities as listed in the ordinance.
“Our volunteer firefighter commitment is way up, as is the demand for their time in terms of meetings, training, service calls, and other obligations, so this program will be a welcome initiative to supporting our volunteer fire department,” explained Mayor Leonard Desiderio.
The second reading of this ordinance for final approval and opportunity for public comment is expected to be held at the Feb. 9 council meeting.