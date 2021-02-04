To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 4: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 43 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,097 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,486 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 75-year-old Avalon woman from the coronavirus.
“The loss of a community member has left all of us deeply saddened,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “We are very saddened to hear of this recent loss.”
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 311 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 3, for a total of 5,440 doses so far.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 13,163 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Cape May County is, once again, the best performing county in New Jersey for administering the Covid vaccine per capita.
According to NJ Advanced Media, the county has administered 4,251 doses per 100,000 residents. The second closest is Morris County, at 3,911 doses per 100,000 residents.
Cape May County is also doing the best for providing second doses per capita, at 704 residents per 100,000 residents. The next best county is Atlantic County, at 585 residents per 100,000 residents.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.