AVALON - The governing bodies of both Avalon and Stone Harbor have entered into a new shared services agreement that will result in a shared court to be located at Avalon Borough Hall, starting Jan. 1, 2021.
According to a release, the agreement was ratified by both governing bodies during separate meetings earlier this week. The new agreement will result in combined annual savings for both communities of approximately $150,000 while improving the efficiency of court operations for both communities.
“This is another example of sister communities working together to save money for our taxpayers while improving the level of services that we provide”, stated Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “Both communities conducted due diligence throughout the year on this agreement, and Avalon welcomes the opportunity to manage court operations for both municipalities."
“Avalon and Stone Harbor have many shared services agreements in place, and this is another cooperative approach that is a win for both communities”, stated Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour. “Marty and I continually explore new opportunities that make sense for our residents and save tax dollars."
Under the agreement, both communities will utilize the same person for the positions of court administrator, deputy court administrator, municipal prosecutor, and public defender. Stone Harbor Municipal Court Judge James Birchmeier will preside over Stone Harbor court cases through the end of his appointment, in August 2021. At that time, Avalon Municipal Court Judge Andrew Cafiero is expected to transition to preside over both courts.
Various duplicative expenses are eliminated through the agreement which reduces expenses for both municipalities. Previously, Avalon and Stone Harbor shared the services of court administrator Deborah Scott, who will retire Dec. 31, 2020. There will be one court schedule that will be followed by both municipalities with cases being heard on the same day.
The shared services agreement will last for five years when it may be renewed by both municipalities. The agreement has been approved by Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez. Additional information is available at www.avalonboro.net and at www.shnj.org.