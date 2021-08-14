UT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – During public comment at Upper Township Committee’s Aug. 9 meeting, a resident asked the committee to pay more attention to removing various signage put up as part of election campaigns.  

“The township has, on its books, an ordinance governing what happens to these signs after an election, and it’s clear they can only be in place 60 days before the election and must be taken down 10 days after. Failure to do so, per the regulation, is $50 per sign and is enforced by the zoning officer. While this is not a bipartisan issue at all, it is a matter of fairness for all candidates to abide by,” he said.  

In response, Mayor Richard Palombo noted that he and committee members “have been diligent in removing our own signs, and what I’ve seen, especially along Roosevelt Boulevard, and it’s frustrating, is that the signs that are up are more for county, state and even federal messaging.” 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments