TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 228 March 3, allowing indoor wedding receptions to operate at 35% capacity of the room in which they are held, up to 150 individuals, and outdoor wedding receptions to permit up to 150 individuals.
According to a release, both capacity limits are exclusive of venue staff. Receptions will be required to follow indoor and outdoor dining guidance, which requires that people eat and drink while seated and wear face coverings at all other times.
Additionally, Murphy indicated that overnight camps will be permitted to resume operations for the summer season. The governor and the Department of Health will issue additional guidance regarding the application process and the applicable health and safety protocols in the coming weeks.
“We are able to take these steps as our Covid-19 numbers are declining, and we are optimistic that these trends will continue,” stated Murphy. “As always, we ask New Jerseyans to adhere to proper Covid-19 health and safety protocols.”
For the full text of Executive Order No. 228, please click here.