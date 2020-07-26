Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR – For months, the county Health Department held weekly meetings with municipal mayors to brief them on the progress in the battle against the pandemic.

At the July 21 Stone Harbor Council meeting, Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said the Tuesday morning meetings would cease, and be held on an as-needed basis going forward.

Davies-Dunhour said the Health Department felt the July uptick in cases was showing a downward trend. The mayor said she also noticed more masks being worn and more social distancing being observed by people in the business district.

She said the borough is seeing “a lot of people,” but the metrics at the Health Department started to trend in the right direction.

The fact that the Health Department’s weekly meeting with local officials could be suspended was taken as a positive sign in the mayor’s report to the council.

