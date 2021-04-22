To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 22: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 20 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,411 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,922 of those are now off quarantine.
Over 50% of Cape May County’s population has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.
The U.S. Census's most current estimate of Cape May County's population is 92,039. The county currently has 46,198 of its residents that have received at least one vaccine dose, and 36,264 have been fully vaccinated. The goal of New Jersey and Cape May County is to get 70% of the adult population vaccinated by the end of June, or 53,281 individuals in the county, according to U.S. Census estimates.
This means that locallym, Cape May County is currently over two-thirds of the way to its goal of fully vaccinated individuals.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to hear this encouraging news with more than a month until Memorial Day,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Vice-director Leonard Desiderio, co-chair of the County’s Recovery Task Force. “We know we can’t stop now and will continue to work to ensure that every Cape May County resident that wants a vaccine shot is able to receive one.”
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 230 doses of the Covid vaccine April 21, for a total of 17,904 doses so far. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
Cape May County has also had the lowest rate of new Covid infections per capita for five weeks in a row among all New Jersey counties.
“I want to thank Commissioner Jeff Pierson and Health Officer Kevin Thomas for their leadership in response to Covid-19,” stated Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “The efforts between them and our team of employees that are assisting during this pandemic has been amazing. Seeing these vaccinations numbers continue to increase so rapidly provides optimism for the months ahead.”
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.